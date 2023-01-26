Massachusetts mother expected to be charged in deaths of 2 children, injuring of infant son

article

"This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation. — Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz

A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children, as well as the injuring of her infant son, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

Authorities arrived at a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports a woman jumped out of a window. They found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.

The mother, Lindsay Clancy, remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on homicide charges after she is released, Cruz said. It appears the children were strangled, he added.

Duxbury, MA - January 25: Flowers left at 47 Summer Street. Duxbury police and fire were called to the home by a man who reported that a woman had jumped out of a window at the residence. Police discovered the bodies of two deceased children in the h (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Expand

Cruz said on Twitter late Wednesday an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy for two counts of homicide and three each for strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the deaths of her two children. Clancy is under policy custody.

Police and firefighters responded to the home just after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window, Cruz said.

A 5-year-old girl, Dora Clancy, and her 3-year-old brother, Dawson Clancy, were pronounced dead at a hospital, he said. A 7-month-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Duxbury, MA - January 25: 47 Summer Street. Duxbury police and fire were called to the home by a man who reported that a woman had jumped out of a window at the residence. Police discovered the bodies of two deceased children in the house. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Lindsay Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to The Boston Globe.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy," the hospital said in a statement provided by Michael Morrison, the senior director of external communications. "We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events."

In Duxbury, the Rev. Bill Ferguson from the Pilgrim Church told Boston 25 television station that eight churches had opened their doors to offer support to those in the community who need it.

Duxbury, MA - January 25: A playground set at 47 Summer Street. Duxbury police and fire were called to the home by a man who reported that a woman had jumped out of a window at the residence. Police discovered the bodies of two deceased children in t (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Expand

He said the tragedy was "hitting hard," especially for those who are parents of young children.

Duxbury is a coastal town about 30 miles south of Boston.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.