‘Masked Singer’ prop bets: Fictional wagers you wish you could place this season

Reality and variety television is at its best during its unexpected moments, and “The Masked Singer” is quite literally a show where it is nearly impossible to predict what will happen.

That doesn’t mean we can’t try.

In honor of its season 3 premiere — right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2 — we compiled a list of fictional, “Masked Singer”-themed prop bets. These are similar to those kooky wagers that people can place on major sporting events, like what color of Gatorade will be doused down the winning coach’s back, or who the game MVP will thank first in their victory speech.

Here are your “Masked Singer” season 3 odds:

10-1: Taco makes it to the final three.

We have seen no footage of Taco’s performance abilities. We have no insider info regarding their vocal training or range. This one is purely based on the undeniable fact that tacos are our favorite food, but still, it’s the outcome we’re most confident about.

50-1: Astronaut performs “Starman” by David Bowie, “Space Cowboy” by Steve Miller Band, or “Rocketman” by Elton John.

Advertisement

And no, we don’t think Astronaut would perform “Intergalactic” by the Beastie Boys, considering humans haven’t yet achieved interstellar travel.

500-1: Astronaut is actually Elton John.

Yes, he has tour dates all throughout February. No, it doesn’t mean you can’t kill our hopes that he still might compete.

25-1: Ken Jeong will accurately guess at least 50% of the performers.

Jeong was a physician before his Hollywood career took off, equipping him with expert diagnosing skills that will prove beneficial to the competition.

26-1: Jamie Foxx, a scheduled guest panelist, will make a joke about the irony of the Fox costume being last season, given that Foxx is his surname and FOX is the name of the network.

Actually, this seems VERY likely to happen. Let’s adjust these to 13-1 odds.

100-1: One of the costumed singers performs “American Pie” when Jason Biggs is serving as a guest panelist.

We have our money on Taco right now, but Swan and Frog are close seconds.



15-1: White Tiger sings “Eye of the Tiger.

While Kangaroo is the contestant decked out in boxing gear, you can’t let an animal not sing a song named after itself.

60-1: Miss Monster is Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga’s loving fanbase are known as “little monsters,” and Gaga herself is frequently referred to as ”Mother Monster.“ We wouldn’t be disappointed if somebody else besides Gaga was underneath the Miss Monster mask, but that doesn’t mean we can’t hope!

Watch the season 3 premiere of “The Masked Singer” after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.