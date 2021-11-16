Expand / Collapse search

Teen found safe after masked men kidnap him in Rochester

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 12:03PM
New York
FOX 5 NY
James S. Fernandez Reyes article

James S. Fernandez Reyes

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy abducted from a Rochester street has been found and was back home with his family Tuesday, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for James S. Fernandez Reyes after he was snatched off of Myrtle Street about 4:30 p.m., according to the Rochester Police Department.

4-5 black males with masks were believed to have been responsible for the kidnapping.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police say the boy was apparently taken away in a mid-sized, gold-colored sport utility vehicle.

Rayes is 5'3" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police said they would release no further information as the investigation continued.