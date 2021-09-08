Maryland man whose attack on a woman with a semen-filled syringe was caught on camera sentenced to 10 years

A Maryland man who plunged a semen-filled syringe into a woman in an Anne Arundel County grocery store is headed to prison.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Thomas Bryon Stemen was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first and second-degree assault.

He pleaded guilty in June.

READ MORE: Substance used in Maryland syringe attack was semen, police say

Stemen attacked Katie Peters in February at Christopher's Fine Foods on Shady Side Road in Churchton.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Exclusive Interview: Maryland syringe attack victim describes moment she was stabbed

According to investigators, Stemen tried to attack two other people before Peters.

Advertisement

Stemen had recently moved from Ohio and had six prior convictions on his record from 1986 to 1996.

