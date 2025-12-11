‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actress Wenne Alton Davis struck, killed in NYC

article

The Brief Wendy Davis, a 60-year-old actress known for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and a CBP officer at JFK, was struck and killed at West 53rd Street and Broadway. Police say a 61-year-old driver hit Davis while making a left turn onto Broadway; she suffered severe head and body trauma. The driver remained at the scene, no arrests have been made, and the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.



Wendy Davis, known for her role as a cop in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," was struck and killed in Midtown, according to police.

What we know:

Officials identified Davis, 60, of Forest Hills, who performed under the stage name Wenne Davis, as the victim of the crash at West 53rd Street and Broadway on Monday.

Wenne Alton Davis appeared in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Amazon Prime.Amazon Prime

At the time, Davis was working as an officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at JFK Airport. Her union president, Lucky Singh of NTEU Chapter 153, posted a photo of Davis and wrote that she would be deeply missed.

Dig deeper:

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the driver of a black 2023 Cadillac XT6, a 61-year-old man, was traveling west on West 53rd Street when he made a left turn onto Broadway and hit Davis as she crossed from west to east in the south crosswalk, according to police.

Davis suffered severe trauma to her head and body and died from her injuries.

What's next:

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was not hurt. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.