Martin Van Buren High School in Queens day after 2 classmates stabbed

School is back in session today at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens after two teens were stabbed Thursday.

The school went into a brief lockdown following the incident but reopened for business as usual Friday morning.

There was a heavy police presence outside the school as students made their way in.

"I just told my parents what was going on, and they were very concerned…" — Martin Van Buren High School student

The school also reportedly installed metal detectors in an attempt to make the grounds safer for students.

One student told FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis that he was screened on his way in.

"We got metal detectors, NYPD. The school sent out an e-mail to all the parents giving them closure," the student said.

When asked if he would be staying at the school, he said that his parents told him he had to transfer, but said that he didn't want to.

"I told my parents--right away they said nah got transfer," he said.

A number of students said that there were far fewer students at school compared to Thursday.

So far, police have arrested one person who is currently in custody.

Cellphone video showed the two students fighting in the hallway.

One student was stabbed in the stomach, and another was stabbed in the shoulder. Both are expected to survive, according to police.

It is still unclear what led to the stabbing.