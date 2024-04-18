Marlboro Township Public Schools closed Thursday after bomb threat

Marlboro Township Public Schools in New Jersey was closed Thursday following a bomb threat.

In a post on Facebook just before 8 a.m., the Marlboro Township Police Department said "threats were communicated to us about the Marlboro Memorial Middle School and Board of Education buildings."

"Marlboro Township Police Department along with other law-enforcement agencies are currently conducting a thorough and comprehensive check of the buildings," the post continued to say.

The district had first implemented a two-hour delay, but then decided to close. It's not clear what made the decision change.

In addition, town hall closed "due to a police investigation." It was unclear when the building would reopen.