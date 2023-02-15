NJ man allegedly kept sister’s dead body in his home for ‘prolonged period of time’

article

A man from New Jersey has been charged after the remains of his sister were found inside his Westwood home during a welfare check by police, authorities said.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, police were called Monday around 1 p.m. to 25 Kennedy Terrace to conduct a welfare check of the resident.

They were met at the front door by Mark Winters, 76, who allowed them to enter his home, police said.

While inside, authorities said they located the remains of Joan Winters, 70, who lived there with her brother, Mark.

After her body was found, Mark became confrontational with police and allegedly assaulted them, authorities said.

An investigation revealed Mark concealed his sister’s remains for a "prolonged period of time" in the home. It’s unknown exactly how long ago Joan died.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and while the cause and manner of death are pending toxicological testing results, it did not appear she died suspiciously, authorities said.

Mark is charged with second-degree desecration of human remains, as well as two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.