Expand / Collapse search

Marist College student allegedly bitten by coyote on campus

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 5 NY
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09: A nursing mother coyote limps through Griffith Park, the nation's largest urban park, after fleeing flames May 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The pups were not seen. The Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles Zoo, Travel Town, and various other park features were threatened but did not burn in the wildfire that broke out yesterday afternoon and forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes later that night. So far the fire has consumed 840 acres of brush and is 40 percent contained by firefighters. Five fires have broken out in the park, which is mostly native chaparral habitat open space, since December including one near the landmark Hollywood sign. Los Angeles is experiencing the driest rain season since records began in 1887. Two years ago, the city had its second-wettest winter. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) article

A nursing mother coyote limps through Griffith Park in Los Angeles. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - A Marist College student was allegedly bitten by a coyote on campus, and now, New York health officials are urging other students and residents of the area to remain vigilant.

According to officials, the student was in the area of Leo Hall earlier this week when they were bitten on the leg by "what is believed to be a coyote."

Officials said the student was assisted by security, treated for the bite and is OK.

A Marist College basketball fan. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's unknown if the animal had rabies. Following the attack, the school contacted the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The college said it's working with police and a local contractor to "locate, identify and safely remove the animal."

Coyote sighting locations

Between September 2022 and February 2023, officials said "aggressive" coyotes were seen around the following locations:

• Marist College in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

• The Culinary Institute of America in the Town of Hyde Park.

• Hyde Park Drive-In in the Town of Hyde Park.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09: Two coyotes, one of them a nursing mother (R) walking with a limp, walk on grass at the edge of scorched earth in Griffith Park, the nation's largest urban park, after fleeing flames on May 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The pups were not seen. The Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles Zoo, Travel Town, and various other park features were threatened but did not burn in the wildfire that broke out yesterday afternoon and forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes later that night. So far the fire has consumed 840 acres of brush and is 40 percent contained by firefighters. Five fires have broken out in the park, which is mostly native chaparral habitat open space, since December including one near the landmark Hollywood sign. Los Angeles is experiencing the driest rain season since records began in 1887. Two years ago, the city had its second-wettest winter. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Two coyotes walk in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Use caution

Dutchess County Behavioral & Community Health reminds all residents attending, studying or working in the area to use caution. They remind all residents:

• DO NOT approach or have contact with wild animals, as they may be rabid.

• Avoid all contact and keep pets away from coyotes and other wild animals.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 09: A coyote walks through Griffith Park, the nation's largest urban park, after fleeing flames on May 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles Zoo, Travel Town, and various other park features were threatened but did not burn in the wildfire that broke out yesterday afternoon and forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes later that night. So far the fire has consumed 840 acres of brush and is 40 percent contained by firefighters. Five fires have broken out in the park, which is mostly native chaparral habitat open space, since December including one near the landmark Hollywood sign. Los Angeles is experiencing the driest rain season since records began in 1887. Two years ago, the city had its second-wettest winter. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A coyote walks through Griffith Park in Los Angeles. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

What to do if you contact one

Officials said if there is any physical contact between a coyote and a person or pet, the individual should report the incident as soon as possible by calling (845) 486-3404 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or (845) 431-6465 on nights/weekends/holidays.

For more information on potential rabies exposure, visit the Dutchess County Governement website.