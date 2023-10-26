Marine Corps Marathon 2023: Road closures, map, and Metro schedule

As the streets of Arlington and parts of Washington D.C. prepare to be filled with the rhythmic pounding of running shoes, excitement is building for the 48th annual Marine Corps Marathon, set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The MCM is not just a race; it's an iconic event managed by the U.S. Marines that weaves through some of the most picturesque parts of Arlington and the nation's capital.

There'll be over 23,000 runners from all 50 states, the District, Puerto Rico, and 63 countries. However, with such a large-scale event comes some necessary road closures and parking restrictions.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: Richard Sames of Laredo, TX raises his arms as he and others pass nearby the Lincoln Memorial during the annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday October 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Pos Expand

Here are the streets that will shut down on Sunday for the Marine Corps Marathon 2023.

D.C. Road Closures

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW

K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

M Street from Canal Road to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Canal Road from Arizona Avenue to Foxhall Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Wisconsin Avenue to K Street, NW

K Street from 27th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Calvert Street to Ohio Drive, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge, SW

HOV lanes of the 14th Street Bridge

Key Bridge

Memorial Bridge

ARLINGTON ,VA - OCTOBER 22: Competitors run during the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon on October 22, 2017, in Arlington, VA. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Arlington County Road Closures

From approximately 3:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from Eastbound Langston Boulevard to N. Meade Street

N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street

N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Oak Street to Southbound Route 110

17th Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street

N. Oak Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.

Northbound lanes of N. Oak Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 18th Street N.

N. Nash Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 17th Street N.

N. Kent Street, from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard

Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive

N. Meade Street, from Fairfax Drive to N. Marshall Drive

N. Marshall Drive, from N. Meade Street to Route 110

Richmond Highway from I-66 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway

Southbound Route 110, from I-66 to Washington Boulevard

Northbound Route 110, from Route 1 to I-66/Wilson Boulevard

S. Fern Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road

S. Eads Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road

Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S.

Washington Boulevard, from Route 27/Northbound I-395 split to George Washington Parkway/Boundary Channel

I-395 South exit 8B, ramp to Route 110 North

I-395 North slip ramp into I-395 North HOT lanes

I-395 South HOT lanes at Route 1

I-395 North HOT lanes at Seminary Road

I-395 North Exit 8B to Pentagon/Route 27

I-395 South Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking

Eastbound Washington Boulevard ramp to Eastbound Route 27

ARLINGTON ,VA - OCTOBER 22: Competitors run during the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon on October 22, 2017, in Arlington, VA. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

19th Street N., from N. Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive

N. Nash Street from Key Boulevard to Fort Myer Drive

Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Westbound Langston Boulevard

Fort Myer Drive, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard

N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard

Langston Boulevard (Eastbound lanes only), from N. Lynn Street to N. Kirkwood Road

Spout Run Parkway (Westbound lanes only). from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Parkway

N. Locrom Lane, from N. Edgewood Street to Spout Run Parkway

N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to Key Bridge

N. Rhodes Street, from Key Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Veitch Street, from 19th Street N. to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Westbound 15th Street S., from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street

Ramp from Southbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.

Ramp from Northbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.

Ramp to Northbound Richmond Highway from 15th Street S.

Southbound Richmond Highway, from Southbound I-395 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Nash Street, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Moore Street from Langston Boulevard to 19th Street N.

Long Bridge Drive, from Boundary Drive to 12th Street S.

6th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

S. Ball Street, from 6th Street S. to 10th Street S.

10th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

12th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive

Southbound Richmond Highway from I-395 Southbound to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway

Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 23rd Street S.

15th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

18th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

20th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

I-395 North Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive

I-395 South Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive

I-395 South Exit 9 to Clark Street

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, Southbound Route 110 will be closed from Washington Boulevard to Route 1 and will re-open at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

Marine Corps Marathon Road Closure Map

Marine Corps Marathon Date, Start Times, Nearest Metro Stations & Virtual Race Info.

The marathon will start on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:55 a.m., preceded by the 50k at 7:15 a.m. and the wheelchair/hand cycle division at 7:50 a.m.

On Saturday Oct. 28, children (ages 5-12) are welcome to participate in a one-mile MCM Kids Run. The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends around noon.

Check out the complete MCM 2023 weekend schedule here.

Metro will be opening at 5:00 a.m. on race day, with the Pentagon and Pentagon City stations providing the closest access to the start, and Rosslyn station being the nearest to the Finish Festival.

For those arriving by car, shuttle services and a Kiss and Run drop-off location near the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City are available.

Designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up zones will be set up at the following locations:

Morning events – 1100-1200 block of S. Hayes Street

Afternoon events – 1900 block of N. Lynn Street

Finish Festival – 1900 block of N. Lynn Street

Virtual participants will have from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10 to complete their distance. Register here.