Mariah Carey, Metallica headlining Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

article

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival is being held Saturday afternoon in Central Park.

The concert series, now in its 10th year, calls on world and corporate leaders to make meaningful commitments to achieve the end of extreme poverty.

This year's event features performances from Metallica, Mariah Carey, the Jonas Brothers, and Charlie Puth.

Gates for the event open at 2 p.m. and performances will begin at 4 p.m.

If you weren't able to score a ticket to this year's event, you can visit the Global Citizen art installation in Times Square, which honors the events' campaigns for sustainability and fighting climate change.