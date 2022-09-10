Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises for military, first responders and teachers

article

The Margaritaville at Sea cruise line is offering a free cruise to all active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement, and educators.

The "Heroes Sail Free" offer will allow those who qualify to enjoy a free-of-charge 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island.

The cruise will sail from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport in the Bahamas.

Taxes, fees, port charges, and gratuities are not included.

The 722-foot cruise ship Margaritaville at Sea Paradise features two restaurants, 9 bars, 2 swimming pools, and 4 whirlpools.

The offer is part of a partnership with GovX.com.

For more information, visit the Margaritaville at Sea website here.