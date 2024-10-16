article

Voter turnout has steadily decreased throughout the last century and despite 2020 resulting in a record number of voters coming to the polls, it was nothing compared to presidential elections of years past.

Some states, however, appear to be more politically engaged than others, according to data collected by WalletHub.

Blue states are more politically engaged

Some of the reasons why particular states are more engaged in politics is due in part to how much emphasis is put on civic education in schools and removing barriers for voter registration, WalletHub said.

What’s more, it may seem the most obvious that swing states are some of the top most-engaged states when it comes to politics. This is not necessarily true.

Blue states or blue-leaning states top WalletHub’s list of being more politically engaged.

"The only swing states among the top 10 most politically engaged states are Minnesota and Arizona, which shows that plenty of people who could have an impact on the upcoming election are either choosing not to have their voices heard or are meeting some sort of obstacles to vote," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst.

Map: Most politically engaged states

Voter turnout slowly declining since 1876

In 1876, 82.6% of Americans showed up to the polls to vote for either Republican Rutherford B. Hayes or Democrat Samuel Tilden.

That presidential election holds the record for the largest voter turnout in over a century, according to US Elections Project data.

No reliable data is available until 1828. But during the last two-thirds of the 19th century, voter turnout of more than 70% of those eligible was common — often reflecting sharp discord. The second highest turnout — 81.2% — was in 1860, when Abraham Lincoln defeated Stephen Douglas. Even before Lincoln took office, seven Southern states seceded.

The worst turnout in recent years — 49% — occurred in 1996, when Democrat Bill Clinton won a second term by defeating Republican Bob Dole.

In 2016, when Donald Trump won the presidency despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, 59.2% voted.

In 2020, voter turnout was at 66.8%, which was the highest of the 21st century, according to the United States Census Bureau.