Protests in NYC today ahead of Oct. 7 attacks anniversary: Maps, security updates

Monday, Oct. 7, will mark one year since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

Since then, thousands of people have been killed, and despite several efforts for peace, no end appears to be in sight following Iran’s recent missile attack on Israel.

Over the next few days, protests are anticipated to take place across the city at key locations including Wall Street, City Hall, Washington Square Park, Union Square, Grand Central, Times Square, and Columbus Circle.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 5: Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in support of Gaza and Lebanon in Times Square on October 5, 2024 in New York City. Protesters are ramping up their demonstrations in anticipation of the October 7th one year anniversar

On Saturday, International Day of Action, hundreds marched near Times Square, rallying for Palestinian liberation.

Mayor Eric Adams outlined the additional security measures during a press briefing earlier in the day, which the city referenced when questioned about the upcoming protests.

"Today, October 5th, we are gathered in Times Square in rage to commemorate a year of genocide and a year of resistance," one speaker declared. Protesters demanded an arms embargo, a ceasefire, the end of the siege on Gaza, and the total liberation of Palestine, vowing to continue their struggle until every inch of Palestine is free.

"Although the city is committed to upholding and protecting the right to peaceful protest, there will be zero tolerance for anyone breaking the law, obstructing traffic, or causing property damage," Adams stated.

Protests in NYC

In a post on X, formally Twitter, Within Our Lifetime – an account with over 33K followers – said: "On Monday October 7th Flood New York City For Palestine, stand with Gaza and uplift the Palestinian people resisting genocide by any means necessary since 1948. Call out of work and school, take to the streets and join us throughout the day."

Here is a list of gathering points, according to the group:

1:00 pm: Wall Street (NYSE)

2:30 pm: City Hall

3:30 pm: Washington Square Park

4:00 pm: Union Square

5:00 pm: Grand Central

5:30 pm: Times Square

6:00 pm: Columbus Circle

NYC Oct. 7 vigils

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Pro-Palestinian supporters gather for a vigil in Columbus Circle on November 29, 2023 in New York City. Hundreds of people gathered on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People as a temporary cease-

At 10 a.m on Sunday, Oct. 6, the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County will host "a profound and essential gathering."

"As we honor the lives tragically lost and the countless others forever changed by the events of October 7th in Israel, your presence at the unveiling of the October 7th Memorial is not just welcomed—it is crucial," the website said.

For a full list of memorials, vigils and events across NYC, click HERE.

Together We Rise: An Evening of Hope & Resilience will take place in Times Square, Manhattan, on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Batsheva Women, the event will feature an all-woman panel of guest speakers, commemorating one year since Oct. 7 with a focus on resilience, unity, and strength. Tickets are available online, and an RSVP is required at ten7womenunited.com.

*Oct. 7 One Year Later*, a community-wide commemoration of the Oct. 7 attacks, will be held at Temple Emanu-El on 5th Avenue between 65th and 66th Streets in Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $1 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required at ujafedny.org.