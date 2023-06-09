Man's car shot during Long Island road rage incident: Police

Police in Suffolk County are on the hunt for a suspect they say shot at a car during a road rage incident in Deer Park.

The incident happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Commack Road and Marcus Boulevard, near the Tanger outlets.

Police say a man was approaching the intersection when he was shot by what appears to be a BB gun or gel pellets coming from a black Hyundai.

The victim got out of his car to confront the driver, but that's when police say the suspect pulled out a real handgun, pointed it at the victim, and fired two shots at both passenger side tires of the man's car.

The victim fled and contacted the police, Luckily, he suffered no injuries.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect. If you were in the area of the shooting and saw something, police ask you to give them a call at 1-800-220-TIPS.