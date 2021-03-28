Man's body found floating in pond in Morningside Park

article

The body of a man in his 30s was found floating in a pond in Manhattan's Morningside Park on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

According to authorities, the fully clothed body was spotted shortly before 9 a.m. floating face down in a pond inside the park at West 114th Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The medical examiner's office will determine the man's cause of death.

With the Associated Press.