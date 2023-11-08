Manhunt underway in New Jersey for man wanted in Jan 6. Capitol riot

article

A manhunt is underway in Helmetta, New Jersey.

FBI Newark SWAT teams, Jamesburg Police Department, and the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office are currently searching for a man wanted in connection with the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.

Greg Yetman

Officials identified the man as Gregory Yetman.

SkyFox shows heavy police presence in the Helmetta area.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call FBI Newark at 973-792-3000.

This story is developing check back for updates.