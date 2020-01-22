Manhattanhenge sunrise brightens NYC

“Manhattanhenge” sunrise drenched Midtown Manhattan in brilliant light on Wednesday.

The phenomenon typically occurs at sunset during the spring or summer and happens when the sun “aligns precisely with the Manhattan street grid,” according to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

But Wednesday’s Manhattanhenge sunrise gave New Yorkers a special early morning treat.

This timelapse, filmed by Sarah Coyle, shows the striking sunrise near the Chrysler Building at 42nd Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan.