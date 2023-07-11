Manhattanhenge 2023: When, where and how to see it this week

Image 1 of 3 ▼ People stand on 42nd Street in Times Square as they photograph the second evening of the Manhattanhenge sunset on May 30, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Missed the first Manhattanhenge? Well, you're in luck.

There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.

The last two Manhattanhenge sunsets of 2023 are Wednesday and Thursday.

The sun should be fully visible at about 8:20 p.m. It is best viewed from the east side and from the widest, cross-town streets. The half sun should be visible at about 8:21 p.m.

What is Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge is when the sun sets in perfect alignment with Manhattan’s east and west-numbered streets to create cinema-worthy photo opportunities.

People stand on 42nd Street in Times Square as they photograph the second evening of the Manhattanhenge sunset on May 30, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) ((Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Here's some background on the phenomenon, as well as when and where you can see it:

When is Manhattanhenge?

Manhattanhenge does not take place on the summer solstice itself. Instead, it happens about three weeks before the solstice and again about three weeks after. That's when the sun aligns itself perfectly with the Manhattan grid's east-west streets.

The first Manhattanhenge of 2023 happened on May 29 and 30.

Where can I watch the Manhattanhenge?

The traditional viewing spots are along the city's broad east-west thoroughfares:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

The farther east you go, the more dramatic the vista as sun's rays hit building facades on either side. It is also possible to see Manhattanhenge across the East River in the Long Island City section of Queens.

Is Manhattanhenge an organized event?

Manhattanhenge viewing parties are not unknown. The beverage company San Pellegrino hosted an "exclusive Manhattanhenge celebration" on a bridge spanning East 42th Street in 2018.

But Manhattanhenge is mostly a DIY affair. People gather on east-west streets a half an hour or so before sunset and snap photo after photo as dusk approaches. That's if the weather is fine. There's no visible Manhattanhenge on rainy or cloudy days.

Do other cities have 'henges'?

Similar effects occur in other cities with uniform street grids. Chicagohenge and Baltimorehenge happen when the setting sun lines up with the grid systems in those cities during March and September, around the spring and fall equinoxes. Torontohenge occurs around Feb. 16 and Oct. 25.

But Manhattanhenge is particularly striking because of the height of the buildings and the unobstructed path to the Hudson.

Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.