Manhattan wellness company uses science to create quicker workouts

High above Manhattan’s busy streets, Midtown BioHack is redefining what it means to work out — claiming just 15 minutes a week can replace a full week of training. FOX 5 NY's Tashanea Whitlow got the inside look.

Midtown BioHack

What they're saying:

"It really fit into my life and my schedule — obviously, we had to prepare for this wedding," said Dr. Leilani Myers, who tied the knot in Italy over the summer. Both she and her husband, Ian Cornick, said they gained muscle.

"Fifteen minutes a week, and the results were almost immediate. Within 4 to 6 weeks, we saw changes. We’ve been together almost 10 years, and she joked that I’ve never had muscles until the past six months," Cornick laughed.

What we know:

So how does it work?

"We’re exhausting you safely with no gravity — using machine learning and AI," explained Dr. Chuck Morris, sports scientist and founder of Midtown BioHack. "You’re essentially getting into a robot that measures your strength and gives you the perfect resistance your body can handle. Once you’re done, you’ve done everything."

Morris, who’s trained Super Bowl champions, Olympic gold medalists, C-suite executives, and parents, says it may sound like magic — but it’s science. He also incorporates EMS (electrical muscle stimulation), which uses controlled electrical impulses to trigger muscle contractions. "It helps the nerve tell your body to move again," said Morris, adding that it’s been instrumental in recovery for clients like DJ Envy, who turned to BioHack after a knee injury.

"I couldn’t do little things… but the doc is making me a believer," said the radio host and bestselling author.

Green Bay Packers’ Rashan Gary agrees. "The first thing I noticed was how fast my hips opened up. I unlocked another level in my squat," he said.

Midtown BioHack also offers a Gray Matter Recovery protocol, teaching the brain and nervous system how to respond and recover faster — reducing recovery time by a third. And recovery doesn’t stop there. Inside the state’s only luxury hyperbaric box, clients can flood their bodies with oxygen while relaxing in air-conditioned comfort, complete with luxury seating and a flat-screen TV.

What's next:

Dr. Chuck Morris is now launching a 12-week fitness challenge — including training, recovery, a doctor consultation, custom nutrition plan, and more. Most insurance is accepted.