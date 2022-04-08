Expand / Collapse search
Manhattan subway rider stabbed by teens after dispute

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Morningside Heights
FOX 5 NY

NYPD investigating violent Manhattan subway attack

The NYPD is investigating after a group of teens attacked and stabbed a man on a Manhattan subway train on April 6.

NEW YORK - A man riding the subway in Manhattan was stabbed after getting into a confrontation with four teenagers earlier this week.

Authorities say that the victim, a 48-year-old man, was riding a northbound B train at around 4:20 p.m. near Morningside Heights.

The suspects, all believed to be teens between 16 and 17 years old, got into a dispute with the victim before attacking him, punching the victim in the face and arms before cutting him on the head with an unknown object.

The suspects fled the train at the 100th Street station and ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken via private transportation to BronxCare Health System, where he was treated and released. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.