Manhattan stabbing: Suspect in custody, victim rushed to hospital

The Brief There was a stabbing incident at 6th Ave & W 17th St in Manhattan. One person was injured, and a suspect is in custody. One officer sustained a minor injury.



A suspect is now in custody after a stabbing incident left one person injured in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.

What we know:

NYPD responded to a stabbing at the intersection of 6th Ave and W 17th St in Manhattan around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Emergency medical services were requested urgently for the victim, who was quickly rushed to the hospital. Since then, a suspect has been apprehended.

An officer at the scene also sustained a cut finger during the incident. The victim's condition and further details about the suspect have not been disclosed.

The incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD and authorities are working to understand what the motive was for the incident. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.