Expand / Collapse search

Manhattan stabbing: Suspect in custody, victim rushed to hospital

By
Published  October 8, 2025 12:13pm EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY
Air traffic staffing problems mount during shutdown, hitting Newark Airport

Air traffic staffing problems mount during shutdown, hitting Newark Airport

The ongoing federal government shutdown is starting to ripple through the skies over the New York region – and Newark Liberty International Airport is feeling the strain already.

The Brief

    • There was a stabbing incident at 6th Ave & W 17th St in Manhattan.
    • One person was injured, and a suspect is in custody.
    • One officer sustained a minor injury.

MANHATTAN, NY - A suspect is now in custody after a stabbing incident left one person injured in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.

What we know:

NYPD responded to a stabbing at the intersection of 6th Ave and W 17th St in Manhattan around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Emergency medical services were requested urgently for the victim, who was quickly rushed to the hospital. Since then, a suspect has been apprehended.

An officer at the scene also sustained a cut finger during the incident. The victim's condition and further details about the suspect have not been disclosed.

The incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD and authorities are working to understand what the motive was for the incident. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

The Source: Information from the New York Police Department was used in this report.

New YorkCrime and Public Safety