Manhattan stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: NYPD

Authorities say a man was stabbed to death and another injured in another violent incident on New York City's streets late Saturday night.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress around 11 p.m. at the corner of West 146th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem.

When officers arrived, they found two wounded men: Jason Jenkins, 40, who had been repeatedly stabbed in the abdomen, and an unidentified 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest.

Both men were taken to Harlem Hospital, where Jenkins died of his injuries.

Police say they have arrested 33-year-old Silverio Quirino and charged him with murder and assault in connection with the attack.