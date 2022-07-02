Two dead after overnight stabbings in Manhattan, Queens

article

Two men are dead, and a woman was hospitalized after a pair of stabbings overnight in New York City.

In the first incident, police received a 9-1-1 call at around 11:07 p.m. about an assault in progress inside of a bodega located near the corner of Broadway and West 139th Street in Hamilton Heights.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 35-year-old man that had been stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A knife was recovered at the scene and a 61-year-old man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The victim has not yet been identified, pending family notification.

Around four hours later, police received a 9-1-1 call about a dispute at 98th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in North Corona.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.

Both victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased man had gotten into an argument with a 20-year-old man who stabbed both victims with an unknown object.

The 20-year-old was arrested and taken into custody, and charges are pending.

An investigation into the killing is ongoing, and the identity of the deceased has not been released yet pending family notification.