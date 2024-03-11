10 injured after fire breaks out in Manhattan building

The FDNY said at least 10 people were injured after a fire broke out in a multiple-story building in Manhattan on Monday.

6 firefighters and four civilians had minor injuries, the FDNY said.

The FDNY initially thought it was related to an e-bike fire, but that is being ruled out right now.

The fire spread to the cockloft, which is the area between the roof and the top floor, according to the FDNY.

The fire started underneath the staircase on the first floor. FDNY found bikes, but no batteries.

Citizen App video shows smoke filling the entire building and the firefighters cutting the roof off.

Residents say a woman who owns a food truck leaves her belongings there sometimes, and they have seen gasoline being stored there in the past.

There is no confirmation of what caused this fire.

The fire was placed under control at 3:40 p.m.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.