Manhattan man accused of stabbing neighbors to death

A 27-year-old man is accused of stabbing two women to death who lived together in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

The NYPD says officers arrested Kelvin Valdez of Sherman Ave. on murder and weapons charges.

Officers responded to a call just before 10 a.m. to an apartment inside 9 Sherman Ave.

They found Jaslynn Pena, 37, and Belky Cruz, 51, unconscious with multiple stab wounds in their necks and chest. The women did not survive.

Police did not release a possible cause in the case or whether Valdez knew the victims.

