Manhattan doorman accused of selling guns out of the building where he worked

A Midtown doorman is accused of running a "one-man gun show" out of the building he worked.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea today announced the indictment of Roberto Carmona, 51, for allegedly selling 80 guns and ammunition to an undercover NYPD detective.

"Carmona is also accused of bringing his work home with him, selling dozens of guns outside the Morningside Heights building where he lived," Vance said.

Three Tennessee men are also indicted in the case.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, "New York City police officers risk their lives every day to prevent guns from getting into criminals’ hands because every shooting is a serious concern to the public and the police."

According to the indictment, between January 29, 2021, and September 9, 2021, Carmona sold 80 guns, including 63 semi-automatic pistols, 11 revolvers, two assault rifles, two rifles, one sawed-off shotgun, one shotgun, and corresponding ammunition to an undercover NYPD detective.

The 15 sales took place near Carmona’s home in Morningside Heights, and at a building on West 55th Street in Midtown, where he worked as a doorman and stored ammunition in his locker in the building’s basement.

Prices allegedly ranged from $500 to $3,700 per gun.



The Tennessee-based defendants allegedly purchased the weapons at gun stores and on a website that serves as a platform for individuals to buy and sell weapons and accessories in private transactions.

Defendant Information released by the Manhattan D.A.'s Office:



Roberto Carmona

New York, NY



Charges:

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B felony, four counts

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Second Degree, a class C felony, two counts

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree, a class D felony, 77 counts

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree, a class B felony, three counts

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, 49 counts

• Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, three counts

• Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count



Harold Floran

Fayetteville, TN



Charges:

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B felony, four counts

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Second Degree, a class C felony, two counts

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree, a class D felony, 68 counts

• Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count



Alan Goode

Huntland, TN



Charges:

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B felony, one count

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree, a class D felony, 20 counts

• Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count



Melvyn McDonald

Fayetteville, TN



Charges:

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B felony, two counts

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Second Degree, a class C felony, one count

• Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree, a class D felony, 23 counts

• Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count