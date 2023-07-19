Expand / Collapse search

Manhattan DA indicts NYPD officer over alleged assault at Apple Store

NYPD
NYPD officer arraigned on assault charge

An NYPD officer was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment by the Manhattan DA's office.

MANHATTAN - NYPD officer Salvatore Provenzano was indicted by the Manhattan DA's office on an assault charge.

He is accused of punching a man in the face while trying to escort him out of an Apple Store on the Upper West Side over a year and a half ago.

The defendant was reportedly unruly and harassing customers.

Officers say they tried to reason with him for about 40 minutes.

The police union calls prosecuting Provenzano a ‘travesty of justice.’

"This sends a clear message that DA Greg, that he is going to arrest all of these officers for doing their jobs. And he's on the side of the repeat offenders," PBA president Patrick Hendry said. 

Provenzano has been suspended without pay and is due back in court in October. 

