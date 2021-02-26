Manhattan construction worker dies in fall

article

A construction worker died in a fall from an elevated platform in Manhattan on Friday morning.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. on E. 40th St. in Midtown.

Police found the 52-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. He had suffered trauma across his body.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending family notification.