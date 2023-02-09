Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan

"I think of it as a safe, pleasant neighborhood." — One resident told FOX5NY

More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side.

According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets.

The cars had a big bright red stripe spray-painted along the passenger side, police said.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Dozens of cars vandalized in Manhattan

Residents that spoke with FOX 5 New York are a bit concerned, but said overall, they don’t see it as a sign of a changing neighborhood.

"You know, welcome to New York" — One resident told FOX5NY

Police said they don’t know who is responsible.

A description of the suspect or suspects is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.