Manhattan bar doesn't offer booze

By any measure, Listen Bar could be any watering hole in the East Village. Just one thing is missing: alcohol.

Listen Bar is the brainchild of Lorelei Bandrovschi. She launched one of the city's only so-called sober bars after a friend dared her to give up alcohol for one month. While she has returned to drinking socially, the dare spurred an idea and a business.

"These are alcohol-free cocktails crafted by expert mixologists that showcase creativity, complex flavors and it definitely feels like a grownup drink," Bandrovschi said.

Listen Bar is open one night a month. Right now, it is located on Bowery and Bleecker Streets. Bandrovschi is hoping to someday open her own free-standing, location.

And while it is completely alcohol-free, It is not devoid of fun, as we witnessed during its October event: a Halloween party.

Listen Bar will be open November 19 and then again on New Year's Eve.

