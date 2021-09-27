Man wrapped mom’s body in tarp, drove it across state

article

Police say a Tennessee man wrapped his mother’s dead body in a tarp and drove it across the state.

Police say that Thomas Henshall Jr., 37, arrived at Nashville's VA Medical Center at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The body was wrapped and/or rolled up in a tarp in the back of his truck.

Henshall claimed that his mother, 60-year-old Danielle Bowen, had committed suicide and that he found her in a wooded area of Chattanooga.

According to Henshall and his girlfriend, whom he picked up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the body already in the truck, they stopped for food, gas, and coffee before driving to a VA medical facility and saw that it was closed.

They wound up driving more than 100 miles to Nashville’s VA Medical Center, passing multiple hospitals and law enforcement facilities along the way.

The evidence tampering charge stems from Henshall touching and concealing Bowen’s body.

During an interview with a homicide detective, he said that he was right next to his mother when she shot herself, however, he told his girlfriend that he had discovered her in the woods.

When Henshall was asked how his mother obtained a gun, he invoked his Miranda rights and ended the interview.

Henshall was jailed in Nashville in lieu of an $80,000 bond. It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.