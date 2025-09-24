Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed, man injured after hit-and-run crash near NYC Public Library

Updated  September 24, 2025 5:25pm EDT
Driver questioned after deadly Midtown hit-and-run near NY Public Library

A 50-year-old woman was killed and a 55-year-old man injured after being struck near the New York Public Library in Midtown just before 3 p.m. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley has the latest.

The Brief

    • Police say a vehicle struck two pedestrians at 40th Street and 5th Avenue before fleeing the scene.
    • A 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead on site, while a 55-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.
    • Authorities say the driver of a minivan has been taken into custody for questioning.

NEW YORK - A woman was killed and a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Midtown Friday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call around 2:40 p.m. reporting a collision at the intersection of 40th Street and 5th Avenue. 

What we know:

Investigators determined that an unidentified vehicle hit two pedestrians at the location before fleeing the scene.

The 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 55-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

As of 3:45 p.m. police say the driver of a minivan has been taken into custody for questioning. 

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what exactly caused the crash. 

The investigation remains ongoing.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This report is based on information from police. 

