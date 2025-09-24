Woman killed, man injured after hit-and-run crash near NYC Public Library

The Brief Police say a vehicle struck two pedestrians at 40th Street and 5th Avenue before fleeing the scene. A 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead on site, while a 55-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition. Authorities say the driver of a minivan has been taken into custody for questioning.



A woman was killed and a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Midtown Friday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call around 2:40 p.m. reporting a collision at the intersection of 40th Street and 5th Avenue.

What we know:

Investigators determined that an unidentified vehicle hit two pedestrians at the location before fleeing the scene.

The 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 55-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

As of 3:45 p.m. police say the driver of a minivan has been taken into custody for questioning.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what exactly caused the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.