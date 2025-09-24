Woman killed, man injured after hit-and-run crash near NYC Public Library
NEW YORK - A woman was killed and a man was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Midtown Friday afternoon, police said.
Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call around 2:40 p.m. reporting a collision at the intersection of 40th Street and 5th Avenue.
What we know:
Investigators determined that an unidentified vehicle hit two pedestrians at the location before fleeing the scene.
The 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 55-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to officials.
As of 3:45 p.m. police say the driver of a minivan has been taken into custody for questioning.
What we don't know:
It's still unclear what exactly caused the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.