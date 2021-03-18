'Wrong century': Cops subdue man wielding Samurai sword

"Wrong century," said the NYPD after subduing a man wielding a Samurai sword on the Upper East Side.

Cops responded to a 911 call about the man at Madison Avenue near East 73rd Street at about 6 p.m. on Saturday. When cops arrived, they ordered the man to stop swinging the sword but he refused.

The man, identified by the NY Post as Wilson Pichardo, 33, lunged at the cops and punched him in the face and stomach several times, according to police.

The officer was expected to recover.

Pichardo faces several charges including assault of an officer, attempted assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon, said police.

The NYPD tweeted a photo of the Japanese sword with the caption:

"Wrong century. Wrong period. Just wrong! Calls of a man wielding a katana on Madison Avenue elicited a fast response by officers. Following a struggle with the suspect, refusing to drop the weapon, & resulting in injuries to a cop—he was arrested with no injuries to the public."