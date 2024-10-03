Masked man with rifle attempts to rob Queens bodega

A man wielding a long gun stormed into a Queens bodega, attempting to rob the store, according to police.

Police say a man with a blue bandanna over his face, barged into the store on Jamaica Avenue demanding money pointing a rifle.

Man wielding a long gun stormed into a Queens bodega: NYPD

The employee quickly fled the store through the back door before the man approached him.

The man with the gun also left the store and headed southbound on 97th Street in a dark-colored SUV.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The gunman was last seen wearing two different sunglasses on his head, a blue bandanna over his mouth, and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).