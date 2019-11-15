Man with gun randomly attacks pedestrian, woman in car: Cops

A man armed with a gun went on a wild attack spree in the Lefferts Gardens section of Brooklyn.

Surveillance video of the incidents were shared by police. It starts with him kicking garbange bags and pointing the gun at his head.

A new photo of the suspect was distributed Friday.

On Nov. 8 just after 8 p.m., the man approached a 23-year-old man, egaged him in conversation and then struck him in the back of the head with the handgun, said police.

Two minutes later, in front of 470 Lefferts Avenue, the suspect approached a woman inside her car and struck the side view mirror with the gun.

He is also seen approaching a second vehicle and attempting to swing at it with the gun.

As he walks away, he shatters two windows at the Beth Rivkah Elementarty School.

The man fled and was last seen heading westbound on East New York Avenue.

He is described by police as black and 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweat suit and light colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.