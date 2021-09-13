Man with bayonet, machete talked about 'white supremacy,' Capitol police say

article

A California man who told Capitol police he was "on patrol" while espousing what they described as "white supremacist ideology" was arrested Monday morning after officers noticed a bayonet and a machete in his vehicle, which was decorated with Nazi symbols.

According to Capitol Police, the man was in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters when they took him into custody.

"This is good police work plain and simple," said Chief Tom Manger. "We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest."

They pulled 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, Calif. over on 500 South Capitol Street.

Along with the Nazi iconography on his Dodge Dakota, they say Craighead’s license plate had been replaced with an American flag.

The officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., inside the truck. Craighead was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

"This is an excellent example of the work our officers do every day," said Operational Services Bureau Deputy Chief Jason Bell. "We are so proud of these officers for their vigilance."

Police said it was not clear if he was planning to attend any upcoming demonstrations or if he has ties to any previous cases in the area.

Capitol police – and other law enforcement agencies – are on high alert ahead of the so-called "Justice for J6" rally in support of the suspected mob members who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Organizers – who describe the riot suspects as "political prisoners" – say they’re anticipating 700 demonstrators this weekend.

The Jan. 6 riot flared up after a rally featuring former President Donald Trump – who reiterated claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

Following the speech, the mob smashed its way into the Capitol, halting a joint session of Congress, which was in the process of the electoral vote certification process to formalize President Joe Biden’s victory.