Man with bags on feet uses homophobic slur, punches woman in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for a man wanted in connection to a homophobic attack in the Bronx on Friday.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman was inside a building on Hugh Grant Circle in Unionport around 11:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her, used an anti-gay slur and punched her in the mouth, knocking her to the ground.

The man reportedly ran from the scene on foot and got on bound a northbound 6 train.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 30's, standing around 6'1". He was last seen wearing a mask, a white hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and had plastic bags on his feet.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.