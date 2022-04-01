Man who thought he was buying a car shot and robbed near Yankee Stadium

A man who thought he was buying a car near Yankee Stadium was shot and robbed instead, according to police.

The man was near the corner of East 165th Street and River Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Thursday when he was shot once in the leg.

Three men involved in the shooting took the victim's keys and wallet before taking off in a black Honda Accord.

The suspects headed northbound along River Avenue towards 167th Street.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Cops were looking for the suspects.

