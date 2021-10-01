Man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

article

Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask.

James Henry Schulz Jr., 54, faces aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges.

The stabbing happened about 8 p.m. on March 17, 2021, at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Schulz shortly after the stabbing occurred but he wasn't taken into custody until this week, police said.

At the time, police said Schulz refused to follow the restaurant’s policy requiring him to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Teen says he was fired from Jack-in-the-Box for serving free tacos to veteran

Police said the store manager could be seen on video showing the suspect the sign with store protocol. The suspect began to leave and then turned and ran up to the manager, stabbing him multiple times with a pocket knife.

The manager had three stab wounds in the arm and upper torso, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. Other employees intervened during the attack to defend their coworker.

Police say that Schulz was living in a tent near the restaurant.

Advertisement

Schulz was arrested Wednesday. Bail was set at $40,000. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.