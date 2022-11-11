Man in wheelchair choked and robbed outside of Bergdorf Goodman

article

A New York City man who is confined to a wheelchair was choked and robbed by a thug in Midtown Manhattan.

The NYPD says it happened about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The 40-year-old man was in his wheelchair in front of the Bergdorf Goodman store on 5th Ave. just south of Central Park.

A man walked up to him, put him in a chokehold, and forcibly grabbed the man's phone.

Good Samaritans attempted to intervene, and the attacker threatened them with a knife before running off on foot.

The victim refused medical attention. No one else was hurt.

New York City Police released a photo of the man they are looking for in connection with the attack in hopes that someone would recognize him.