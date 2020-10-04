Man wanted in connection to string of violent robberies in Queens

The NYPD is searching for a man wanted in connection to seven violent robberies and attempted robberies that have taken place in Queens since late September.

The first incident, on September 23, occurred at roughly 3:15 p.m. at the 71st Avenue/Forest Hills subway station. Police say the suspect punched a 49-year-old man in the face before trying to remove items from the man’s pants pocket. When the victim attempted to confront him, the suspect pulled out a knife.

The suspect then allegedly attacked a 49-year-old woman who was recording the incident with her cellphone, rummaging through her bag and asking her where her phone was before running down to the southbound platform.

Barely two hours later, the suspect allegedly stole $549 in cash from the pocket of a 63-year-old man at the Sutphin Boulevard subway station.

The suspect struck again at the same station on September 26, allegedly shoving a 29-year-old man up against a wall, pulling out a knife, and taking the victim’s earphones before fleeing the station in an unknown direction.

On September 29, the suspect allegedly approached a 57-year-old man as he sat inside of his car on 126th Street, punched him in the face, and took his wallet. When the victim attempted to call 9-1-1, the suspect took the man’s cellphone and smashed it on the ground. He then took roughly $1,000 from the victim’s wallet and ran away.

The next day, on September 30, the suspect allegedly punched a 58-year-old man in the back of the head near 97th Avenue and 127th Street, taking the victim’s cell phone and wallet before running away.

The victim suffered a fractured wrist as a result of the attack and was treated at Jamaica Hospital.

Then, just an hour later in the same area, the suspect allegedly knocked a 66-year-old man to the ground and punched him repeatedly before taking his wallet. However, the suspect threw the wallet to the ground and ran away when he saw there was no money inside of it.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10” to 6’0” tall, with a slim build and was last seen wearing a red and black mask, a gray shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.