Man wanted for Brooklyn subway sex attack: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a sex attack inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was walking inside the Carrol Street subway station in Carroll Gardens when the suspect approached her from behind and groped her.

The suspect also put his hand over the victim's mouth to prevent her from screaming, but a struggle ensued, and the victim was able to yell for help, causing the suspect to run away.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The suspect, who was caught on surveillance cameras inside the station, is described as a 25-year-old man with a thin build, brown eyes, a dark complexion, a mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an American flag graphic on the front, a Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, a hooded jacket, blue ripped jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

