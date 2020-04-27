Expand / Collapse search

Man viciously attacked from behind outside Chelsea deli

Chelsea
FOX 5 NY

The NYPD wants to find the man who struck another man on the head, knocking him to the ground outside a deli on 8th Avenue in Chelsea.

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants to find the man who assaulted another man in an unprovoked, vicious attack in Chelsea.

A deli employee was opening the store at 300 8th Avenue on April 2 at 6 a.m., when the suspect struck the man with a hard object in the back. 

Video released by the NYPD shows the assault.

The suspect fled the scene.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

