Man viciously attacked from behind outside Chelsea deli

The NYPD wants to find the man who assaulted another man in an unprovoked, vicious attack in Chelsea.

A deli employee was opening the store at 300 8th Avenue on April 2 at 6 a.m., when the suspect struck the man with a hard object in the back.

Video released by the NYPD shows the assault.

The suspect fled the scene.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.