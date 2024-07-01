Man vandalizes statue outside Queens church: VIDEO

A man vandalized a statue outside a church in Queens on Sunday, the Diocese of Brooklyn said.

It happened at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Flushing.

The Diocese of Brooklyn said on Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m., Video footage shows the suspect parking his NYC Taxi SUV across from the church and then walking over to the statue of Child Jesus and decapitating it.

The white marble head was found on the ground near the statue.

The church says the damage is estimated at $20,000 and is looking to repair the statue.



"The Holy Family is the foundation of our faith community, and this statue holds special meaning to so many in our parish. This is a very unsettling incident, and those who attended Mass yesterday were shocked and horrified to find out this happened. We must pray for an increase in religious tolerance throughout our city," said Father Sean Suckiel, the parish Pastor.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).