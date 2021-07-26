Man trying to change tire killed on LIE

article

A Queens man was killed early Monday when he was hit by a car while trying to change a tire.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call on the Long Island Expressway just after midnight. They found 52-year-old Jean Louis dead in the roadway.

Police say Louis was attempting to fix a flat tire on his vehicle, which was disabled on the left shoulder of the westbound L.I.E., when he was hit by a Tesla traveling westbound. The driver remained on the scene.

The victim's body was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens.

Louis lived in Cambria Heights. No information about any family members was not available.

