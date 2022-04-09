Man tries to lure 12-year-old girl in Manhattan: NYPD

article

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a man who attempted to lure a 12-year-old girl off of a street i n Manhattan.

According to authorities, the girl was walking near East 5th Street and Avenue C in Alphabet City at around 7:50 a.m. on March 16 when the suspect approached her.

Police say the suspect asked the girl to accompany him, walking from the location, to an unknown location.

A good Samaritan spotted the interaction and intervened. The suspect then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday, in hopes that he can be identified.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.