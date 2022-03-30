Man tried to stab Manhattan Duane Reade security guard with hypodermic needle, says NYPD

The NYPD is looking for the man who attempted to steal merchandise from a Duane Reade and then tried to stab a security guard who confronted him with a hypodermic needle.

The man can be seen on security video pulling item after item out of a cooler and into a Fresh Direct bag on the floor at the store on East 34th Street in Murray Hill.

He then attempts to walk out of the store.

A security guard confronts him and a struggle ensues. The man then takes out a hypodermic needle and tries to stab the 64-year-old guard who puts up a fight, said police.

The suspect then took off without any store items. The guard suffered pain to his left hand, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the incident on Mar. 26 at 10:15 a.m. is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: 1-800-577-TIPS or online at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

