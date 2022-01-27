Man touches himself, pulls gun on housekeeper at Queens hotel: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a man accused of masturbating in front of a housekeeper inside of a Queens hotel before threatening her with a gun.

According to authorities, the 46-year-old housekeeper at the Elmhurst Lodge in Elmhurst entered the man's room on December 29 at around 1:15 p.m., saying that she was going to clean.

The man exited the room, but remained in the doorway, watching her do her work.

Police say that the man then exposed his penis and began masturbating while watching her, before displaying a firearm and made a hand gesture for her to keep quiet as he walked towards her.

Fearing for her safety, the housekeeper ran past the man and out of the room.

The suspect then left the hotel on foot and fled in an unknown direction. No one was reported injured as a result of the incident.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect, who is described as having short black hair, a medium build, and was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black hooded winter jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.