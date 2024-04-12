Expand / Collapse search

Suspect throws glass bottle at officer in Queens subway station

By
Published  April 12, 2024 8:51am EDT
Corona
FOX 5 NY
article

QUEENS - A man threw a glass bottle at an officer in uniform on Monday, according to police.

The suspect was standing on the 7 train platform at the 103-28 Roosevelt Avenue subway station when he launched the bottle at the officer. 

The bottle hit the officer in the head, causing a concussion and bleeding, officials said.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).