Suspect throws glass bottle at officer in Queens subway station

A man threw a glass bottle at an officer in uniform on Monday, according to police.

The suspect was standing on the 7 train platform at the 103-28 Roosevelt Avenue subway station when he launched the bottle at the officer.

The bottle hit the officer in the head, causing a concussion and bleeding, officials said.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).